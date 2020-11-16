Holiday shopping tips with A Real Urban Mom

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Keyonda Pyles, Editor In Chief of A Real Urban Mom, shares holiday shopping tips.



Holiday deals are starting earlier than ever this season. Many stores and online websites have already begun offering holiday deals and will continue to do so up until Christmas. Black Friday and Cyber Monday is not the only time you’re going to find the best deals! Be sure to keep an eye out online for the best deals, and the easiest way to search is typically by category – for example “best tech deals” or “best kitchen deals.”

Buy practical gifts. Seek out gift options that your loved ones are actually going to use! Food and beverage options are a great, practical gift and with many spending more time at home they’re bound to be used!

“12 Delicious Holiday Toasts” Gift Box: The 12 Delicious Holiday Toasts Gift Box contains 12 mini-bottles (187ml) from international winemakers with possible varieties including a Bordeaux, Spanish Rioja, Argentinian Malbec and Italian Pinot Grigio. It’s a delightful way to mark each evening leading up to the holidays, complete with an elegant bubbly to ring in the new year. Cheers to that! (Available for $99 at WSJ Wines and Macy’s Wine Cellar)

Hella Cocktail Co. Rosemary Citrus Spritz Pitcher Kit: This is the perfect gift set for cocktail lovers! Large-format cocktails are a true sign of thoughtful hospitality, so this is an ideal gift to bring to a holiday party or gift to those who love hosting parties. ($ 34.95 on hellacocktail.co)

“Ginger All the Way” Box: Just in time for the holidays, Reed’s, America’s #1 name in ginger, has launched a limited edition “Ginger All the Way” box packed with a variety of Reed’s new and best-selling products from 2020 – including Real Ginger Ale, Ginger Shots and Ginger Candy Chews. Delivering wellness and gingerful goodies straight to doorsteps this holiday season, the limited time offering is the ultimate holiday gift to experience the efficacious levels of real, fresh ginger included in all of Reed’s beverages and candies. (Available online at drinkreeds.com and retails for $19.99)

Welch’s Christmas Fruit Snacks: The Welch’s Christmas Fruit Snacks 5-count box is the perfect treat to gift in any stocking during the holiday season! Loved by parents and children alike, the offering features festive fruit snacks with holiday shapes, including an ornament, Christmas tree, snowman, Santa Claus and a Christmas-themed box and pouches. (Available nationwide at Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS & Rite Aid)

Virgil’s Bavarian Nutmeg Swing-lid Root Beer: Root beer lovers will LOVE this limited-time only Bavarian Nutmeg Swing-lid Root Beer. Virgil’s Bavarian Nutmeg Swing-lid Root Beer features a delicious rich and creamy flavor and is uniquely bottled in a high-end pint format with a ceramic, swing-lid top. ($15.99 for 3-bottles on virgils.com)