Holiday Shop and Hop in downtown Rantoul

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Saturday, Oct 17th

9am to 6pm

Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce, Schitts & Giggles Gift Boutique and A House of Flowers by Paula present a craft show featuring 40 Craft Vendors all in Downtown Rantoul, in and outside of various shops downtown. (Sangamon Avenue)

Each vendor will be contributing a $25 item to an over $500 gift basket that will be given away!

Each person will be given a map and a passport, visit vendors to get your passport stamped and once it’s full, you can enter to win the basket!

Live music from Corduroy 2-5pm

Facepainter from 2-5pm

Food & Beverages will be available for purchase on site.

The Whistle Stop at 107 N Kentucky Avenue will have 25% off all Holiday Items.

A House of Flowers by Paula at 113 E Sangamon will have a No Sales Tax day during this event!

Masks are required while indoor for this event.