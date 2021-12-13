Holiday hair and makeup ideas with Loni Hale

Westville, Ill. (WCIA)

Loni Hale joins us with fun ideas for your hair and makeup this holiday season.

Here’s more from Loni:

Besides owning a salon and being a career hair stylist I also do hair and makeup for commercial advertising, video and print. I bounce between Chicago, doing production work, and doing salon work in small town Westville. I have an extensive art background so I tend to be the color correction specialist in my area and also find makeup arts to be really enjoyable (although I started makeup at the ripe old age of 37!) It’s never too late to start a new career!











I do temporary makeup ….but I also do semi permanent makeup. As well, I microblading and lip blushing. I offer scalp microblading and micropigmentation for fine or thinning hair. Microblading isn’t just for the eyebrows anymore.

People most often ask me what is in fashion for hair- what’s in style?

I’m still connected with modeling agencies (was repped by one for my hair and makeup for years) fashion designers and wardrobe stylists in the Chicago and New York markets so I tend to try to really stay on top of the latest fashions – but I still prefer classic looks that never go out of style.

I’m known for creating very natural lived in looks for both hair and makeup.. my job is to help someone look their best without making it obvious that I have done work on them. Diminishing their weaknesses and strengthening their best features with as little makeup (and roots growing in) as possible.

I offer all online-scheduling so a client can schedule at their convenience. They can also see all of my services and prices at my scheduling app. I’m not sure why every hairstyle list doesn’t offer this!

