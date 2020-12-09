Holiday fun planned in Effingham

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Wonderland in Lights

The City of Effingham Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is thrilled to announce another year of the Wonderland in Lights!

Each year, Community Park is transformed into a winter wonderland. Wonderland in Lights, a drive-thru light display, features a variety of lighted holiday scenes including reindeer flight school, Santa coming down the chimney, a Nativity scene, a Gingerbread house and so much more! To help you get into the Christmas spirit, the Effingham CVB, along with 97.9 XFM and KJ Country 102.3, bring you the option to tune into continuous Christmas music on 90.7 FM while you drive through the display.

The display is officially open now, and runs through the New Year. Hours are from 5 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Community Park is located on East Temple Avenue in Effingham, Illinois.

Santa visits the Wonderland in Lights every Saturday to greet children and visitors as they pass through the lights. The Wonderland in Lights drive-thru light display is free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated.

For more information, please call 217-342-5310 or visit www.visiteffinghamil.com. We look forward to helping spread Christmas cheer throughout Effingham this holiday season!

Holiday Lights and Festive Sights

The City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau is excited to announce its seventh annual holiday light competition, Holiday Lights & Festive Sights, for the 2020 holiday season! Plan to decorate your residence or business to help spread holiday cheer and welcome visitors throughout the season. All residents and businesses residing within city limits are encouraged to participate in the competition. The competition will feature four NEW categories. The four categories consist of the following: The More, the Merrier Award: extreme, over-the-top or interactive; The Hallmark House Award: classy, elegant, “Hallmark;” The Children’s Choice Award: reference to holiday pop culture and/or kid-friendly characters; and The Spirit of Effingham Business Award: businesses, including exteriors and/or window displays. We will announce one winner from each group. Residences and businesses need to be completely decorated when they call to enter the competition. A fellow citizen, or the residence or business owner, can nominate himself or herself. Entries must be in by December 7th at noon. Call the Effingham Visitor Center at 217-342-5310 to enter your home or business in the competition. After all entries are made, official judges will narrow the nominees down to the top three in each category. The top three will then be voted on by the public. Everyone is encouraged to vote! Entries can be voted for online at the Effingham Convention and Visitor Bureau’s Facebook page: Visit Effingham, at www.VisitEffinghamIL.com or in person at the Effingham Visitor Center (1505 Hampton Drive). Voting will be open December 11th through the 18th at noon. Winners will be announced on December 18th in the afternoon. The first place winner in each category will receive $250, with the business winner picking a favorite charity to donate the money. They will also receive a sign to be displayed in their yard through January 3rd, 2021. Every person that participates in voting for their favorite holiday light display will be entered into a drawing for two $100 gift cards of their choice. For more information on the Holiday Lights Competition, please call 217-342-5310 or visit www.VisitEffinghamIL.com.

#ChristmasinEffingham

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Effingham… And we can all look forward to the twinkle and glow of our lighted displays in our beautiful downtown area! Head to the Courthouse Square with the family to take your annual Christmas snapshots! Be sure to tag Visit Effingham and use #ChristmasinEffingham when you post your photos to social media to be entered in our annual holiday contest. The deadline to enter is Friday, December 18th. We hope this year’s displays bring you plenty of holiday cheer!

EFFINGHAM PERFORMANCE CENTER PRESENTS…Scott Wattles Christmas December 18 & 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Join the holiday tradition with Scott Wattles and the Blue Suede Crew! Celebrate the season with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Christmas Show, as they perform Christmas classics like “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Silver Bells,” “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” and more. Firebox Bluegrass Band will also join Scott Wattles on stage for an unforgettable evening of entertainment! To purchase tickets, click here.