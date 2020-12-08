Holiday fun for all with Champaign County Forest Preserve

Dec 10 History Brought to Life: Ann Bradford Stokes (African-American Civil War Nurse)

Online Event, Streamed on the Museum of the Grand Prairie Facebook and YouTube pages, 7 p.m.

Ann Bradford Strokes worked aboard the Navy’s first Hospital Ship Red Rover of Mound City, Illinois. She worked with sick and wounded soldiers aboard the United States Naval Hospital Ship throughout the Western Theater of the Civil War on both the Ohio and Mississippi rivers and their tributaries. She volunteered with the Sisters of the Holy Cross and Naval ship officers working as “first class boy,” cook, laundress, mender- anything to get food to eat. Eventually, Ann assumed the role of a nurse, leading to the beginning of a profession that would last generations. She was the first woman to earn a pension for her work with the U.S.N. Red Rover. After 18 months as an African American Civil War nurse, she left service in November 1864. Several years later, Ann learned to read and write. She settled, remarried, and remained in Southern Illinois for the rest of her life. In a fascinating reenactment, Marlene Rivero will breathe life back into Ann Stokes and her story, captivating audiences and informing new learners. Be sure to visit our special exhibit, How Long Must Women Wait? Woman Suffrage and Women’s Rights in Champaign County, and learn about more leading ladies from our history! FREE. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.

Wednesday, December 16 to Wednesday, January 6

OVER AND UNDER THE SNOW STORY WALK®

Middle Fork River Forest Preserve

Enjoy the fresh, crisp air while reading the book Over and Under the Snow by Kate Messner. This self-guided Story Walk® is an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Laminated pages from a children’s book are attached to signs, which are installed along a trail. As you stroll down the trail, you’re directed to the next page in the story.

This self-guided activity is placed at the Commons along a short portion of the Oak Burl Trail at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve. Follow the signs to the parking area next to Oak Burl Trail. Visit between dawn and dusk.” There will be directional signs when you enter the preserve as well. The trail is about ¼ mile loop and could be done in around 20 minutes.

FREE. All ages. Visit any time during preserve open hours. The preserve is open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more info: (217) 896-2455 or sclementz@ccfpd.org.

