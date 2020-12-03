Holiday decorating tips with Two Men and a Truck

When it comes to holiday decor, you might not immediately think of Two Men and a Truck. But, today might change that. Two Men and a Truck in Champaign stopped by to show us how to make:

• Holiday cardholder: Rather than let your holiday cards stack up on the counter among your mail, display them beautifully on a tree-shaped card holder!

• JOY door hang: Welcome your holiday visitors with a festive door! The beauty of this is you can spell anything you want, for example, your last name.

• Glitter snowflakes: Giant glittered snowflakes hanging from your ceiling, what could be better? These make a beautiful addition above your tree, dinner table, and really anywhere in your home!

Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America with each franchise being independently owned and operated. Currently, there are more than 380 locations and 3,000 trucks operating in 44 U.S. states in addition to Canada, Ireland, and the UK. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has performed more than 8 million moves since its inception in 1985 and has seen consistent growth dating back to December 2009. In 2020, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S. for the 25th consecutive year in addition to being on its list of Top Low Cost Franchises. In 2020, Franchise Business Review also named TWO MEN AND A TRUCK a top franchise and in 2019, the brand was voted a Top 50 franchise in the Franchisee Satisfaction Awards by Franchise Business Review for the 13th time. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com.