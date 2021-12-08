Holiday cookie kits with Peace, Love, & Cake

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Sophia Gonzalez, Cake Artist behind Peace, Love, & Cake, started out as a hobby baker and learned to perfect her skills by watching Youtube videos. She made cakes for family for their birthdays and special events. A family friend suggested that she sell her cakes and the rest is history. We’re excited to share her talents on ciLiving.

I get lots of questions on my Peace, Love, & Cake page about pricing. What some people don’t understand is that I cannot give a standard price. Pricing depends on the size of the cake that is needed. I need to know how many people are attending their gathering so each person gets cake. I have a price listing that I go by for my customers. I’m always available to answer any questions or help plan any cake or sweet treat.



















I really do make everything with love. I’m not a chain or a large bakery that is just rushing through orders to get them done. I take time and great care with each order and I think this sets me apart from the rest. I love seeing customers faces when they get their cakes or cookies from me. That really makes me happy knowing that they are happy.

The holidays are right around the corner so I’m gearing up to make Holiday Cookie Kits. Each kit will contain homemade sugar cookies in fun holiday shapes, colored royal icing in piping bags, and some fun, festive holiday sprinkles all wrapped in a sweet box. These cookie kits are so fun for families and kids to do around the holidays and it really does bring everyone together. These cookie kits are booking up quickly.