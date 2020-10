Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Whisk Coffee and Wine Bar is a brand new cafe experience in Mahomet! Owner, Jen Wagner, has always dreamed of opening up a coffee shop, long before her Mahomet boutique debut in the summer of 2018. This November, her passion for coffee and fashion collide with a one-stop-shop experience in the Mahomet Churchill shopping mall. Whisk Coffee and Wine Bar and En Route Fashion Boutique will be together under one roof, together with Jamie Saban of Modern Blend Salon Co.