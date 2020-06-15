Breaking News
“HIRED: Navigating the Job Market Post-Coronavirus”

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Manpower are teaming up to host a webinar series titled, “HIRED: Navigating the Job Market Post-Coronavirus” sponsored by Manpower.

The series will run from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. each Thursday in June and the second Thursday in July.

All sessions are free to attend. With unemployment rates at a record-high we know that a large number of people in our community may be unemployed, furloughed or laid-off right now.

They created this series in order to give people the skills that they need to successfully land their next job.

