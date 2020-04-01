Hillary Rae Events: Helping brides survive COVID-19

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Hillary Rae Events specializes in planning and executing events from start to finish!

Here’s more from owner, Hillary Overmyer:

We don’t only do weddings, but do a verity of different events. Our favorite is our annual event Momology highlighting local product and service based vendors in the area!

Currently our business is helping a lot with keeping our clients updated on the virus and how it could change your event plan. We personally had to postpone our own wedding, so we’re a great resource for not only our current clients, but if others had to move the date of an event to help them as well.