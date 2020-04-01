1  of  3
Breaking News
IDPH announces 986 new COVID-19 cases; 42 additional deaths Coroner announces coronavirus deaths Drive-through testing postponed
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

Hillary Rae Events: Helping brides survive COVID-19

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Hillary Rae Events specializes in planning and executing events from start to finish!

Here’s more from owner, Hillary Overmyer:

We don’t only do weddings, but do a verity of different events. Our favorite is our annual event Momology highlighting local product and service based vendors in the area!

Currently our business is helping a lot with keeping our clients updated on the virus and how it could change your event plan. We personally had to postpone our own wedding, so we’re a great resource for not only our current clients, but if others had to move the date of an event to help them as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Golf Extravaganza

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss