High-end, resort-like senior living at Inman Place

Senior living has made giant strides over the years, with many residents now expecting and experiencing a resort-like atmosphere. Inman Place is once such environment. Residents receive 24/7 care–with all meals provided–in a convenient location in downtown Champaign.

Inman is also able to begin allowing site visits again this month as well. For more information, visit them online or call (217) 352-7017.

Special for ciLiving viewers: If you set up a tour of Inman Place by the end of May and sign a lease by the end of June, you’ll get your first and last month’s rent free, $500 toward your move, and no security deposit…nearly a $6,000 value!

