High Caliber Training Center to honor veterans with upcoming event

High Caliber Training Center, Inc., a training institute for firearm safety and firearm self defense, joins us with details on the CCW classes they offer, both full 16 and 4 hour renewal, as well as an upcoming event to honor veterans.

We are here to help people understand how to operate their firearms. A lot of individuals purchase a firearm without knowledge of how that firearm works.

We are the only firing range in Urbana. We also pride our selves in the amount of experience our instructors have. Along with maintaining a happy, friendly, and safe environment. We do allow children to shoot on our range they just have to meet a height requirement.















Veterans Event on June 26th. It is an outreach for local veterans and also a place and time for Vets, Active, and Future Military to gather tell stories and laugh. We will have food and events. Along with the DAV, Va, Recruiting stations, and ROTC all there for the event. There will also be raffles from us and a few other companies.

High Caliber Training Center, Inc.

1414 TRIUMPH DR

URBANA IL 61802