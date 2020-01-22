Hickory River Smokehouse to celebrate 25th anniversary

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A casual restaurant serving great smoked barbecue is celebrating 25 years in the community!

Here’s more from Hickory River Smokehouse:

We specialize in smoked meats, with our specailty being brisket. Our smokers are indirect heat providing a very moist and tender product. Our most commonly asked question is, what is brisket, and what are ranch beans?

We were the original smokehouse in CU.

UPCOMING EVENT:
Our 25th anniversary is 01/16/2020, so on 01/25 we plan on having a big celebration. Our specials are to be determined.

Hickory River Smokehouse
217-337-1656
1706 N. Cunningham Ave.
Urbana, IL 61802

