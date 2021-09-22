Heroes’ Day Touch-A-Truck Experience

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

CALLING ALL HEROES – Come join us for a hands-on experience with local Heroes, their transportation and gear at Green Mill Village, Arcola, Illinois.

Free Admission & Free Parking!

• Touch-a-Truck & Meet & Greet with our Heroes !

• Obstacle Course for Kids & Bubble Foam Fun area!







• Dunk Tank

Firefighter Gear

• K-9 Demonstrations

• Vendors and Organizations that support our First Responders







Information OR Booth space available!

217-254-4012





Green Mill Village

917 Green Mill Rd.

Arcola, IL 61910