Heroes’ Day Touch-A-Truck Experience

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

CALLING ALL HEROES – Come join us for a hands-on experience with local Heroes, their transportation and gear at Green Mill Village, Arcola, Illinois.

Free Admission & Free Parking!
• Touch-a-Truck & Meet & Greet with our Heroes !
• Obstacle Course for Kids & Bubble Foam Fun area!

• Dunk Tank
Firefighter Gear
• K-9 Demonstrations
• Vendors and Organizations that support our First Responders

Information OR Booth space available!
217-254-4012

Green Mill Village
917 Green Mill Rd.
Arcola, IL 61910

