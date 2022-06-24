Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)



FREE ADMISSIONS – CALLING ALL HEROES – Come join us for a hands-on experience with local Heroes, their transportation and gear at Green Mill Village, Arcola, Illinois. Free Admission & Free Parking!

SUNDAY JUNE 26, 2022

5-9PM



• Touch-a-Truck & Meet & Greet with our Heroes !

• Inflatables for kids!

• FREE Face Painting & Tattoos

Firefighter Gear

• K-9 Demonstrations

• Presentation of the Flag

• Vendors and Organizations that support our First Responders

• Food Trucks

•Fireworks

Information OR Booth space available!

217-855-9298