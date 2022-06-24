Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)
FREE ADMISSIONS – CALLING ALL HEROES – Come join us for a hands-on experience with local Heroes, their transportation and gear at Green Mill Village, Arcola, Illinois. Free Admission & Free Parking!
SUNDAY JUNE 26, 2022
5-9PM
• Touch-a-Truck & Meet & Greet with our Heroes !
• Inflatables for kids!
• FREE Face Painting & Tattoos
Firefighter Gear
• K-9 Demonstrations
• Presentation of the Flag
• Vendors and Organizations that support our First Responders
• Food Trucks
•Fireworks
Information OR Booth space available!
217-855-9298