Hero Recycling: Tolono 16-year-old starts recycle pick-up service

Tolono, Ill. (WCIA).
When Unity High School Junior, Grant Albaugh, noticed the need for a recycling service in his community, he jumped at the opportunity.
His business, Hero Recycling, serves residents within the Unit 7 School District. Albaugh provides his customers with a bin and will pick up recycling from the curb and sort it, once a week, year round.
“Being self employed… there’s a lot of positive work ethic to be found in that,” says Albaugh. “And just a lot of life lessons”
Hero Recycling accepts:
- Cardboard
- Magazines
- Newspaper
- Office paper
- #1-#7 Plastic bottles
- Tin food cans
- Aluminum cans
- Aluminum foil/pans
Hero Recycling does not accept:
- Glass
- Garbage
- Styrofoam
- Plastic grocery bags
- Plastic toys or plastic items not marked with the recycling symbol.
“You know the sky is the limit,” says Albaugh. “[I just want to] expand it as much as I can and acquire as many new customers as possible because not only is it benefiting me and the company, it’s benefting them as well and benefiting the planet.”