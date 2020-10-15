Hero Recycling: Tolono 16-year-old starts recycle pick-up service

Tolono, Ill. (WCIA).

When Unity High School Junior, Grant Albaugh, noticed the need for a recycling service in his community, he jumped at the opportunity.

His business, Hero Recycling, serves residents within the Unit 7 School District. Albaugh provides his customers with a bin and will pick up recycling from the curb and sort it, once a week, year round.

“Being self employed… there’s a lot of positive work ethic to be found in that,” says Albaugh. “And just a lot of life lessons”

Hero Recycling accepts:

Cardboard

Magazines

Newspaper

Office paper

#1-#7 Plastic bottles

Tin food cans

Aluminum cans

Aluminum foil/pans

Hero Recycling does not accept:

Glass

Garbage

Styrofoam

Plastic grocery bags

Plastic toys or plastic items not marked with the recycling symbol.

“You know the sky is the limit,” says Albaugh. “[I just want to] expand it as much as I can and acquire as many new customers as possible because not only is it benefiting me and the company, it’s benefting them as well and benefiting the planet.”