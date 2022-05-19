Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Here Come the Mummies are playing at the Devon Theater May 20th. We catch up with them before they head to town.

http://herecomethemummies.com

Here Come the Mummies (HCTM) makes people shake their behinds. This is not a joke! That is quite simply what we do.

We help people shed their inhibitions and feel good.

People should know that there is no such thing as being too sexy. Even if you are a band of 5,000 year-old, half-dead cursed Egyptian mummies.



We will shake the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater till it slips off its foundation THIS Friday, 5/20

We’ll be on tour with special guest Saxsquatch this Fall.