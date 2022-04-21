Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

The Henson Robinson Zoo began as a dream of a prominent Springfield citizen by the name of Henson C. Robinson. In 1967, a tract of land was donated to the Springfield Park District by the City of Springfield to fulfill his dream. Construction of the zoo began in 1968 and on August 29, 1970, the Henson Robinson Zoo was officially opened. Over the years, the zoo has grown and expanded with the addition of several new animals as well as exhibits.

The zoo is now home to animals native to Australia, Africa, Asia and North and South America. Over 80 species of native and exotic animals are housed here among naturalistic exhibits. The zoo participates in scientific research studies and conservation efforts in addition to providing a fun and educational environment for people of all ages. Some notable residents of Henson Robinson Zoo are African Penguins, Eurasian Vulture, African Painted Dogs, American Black Bears, Cougars, Spider Monkeys, Langurs, Boa Constrictor, Naked Mole Rats, Lemurs, and so much more!