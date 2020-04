While the “shelter in place” order has led to a slowing of the spread of COVID-19, it has also led to an increase in the number of domestic abuse cases. Thankfully, the Survivor Resource Center in Danville is working diligently to help those in need.

The Survivor Resource Center supports victims every step of the way, from right after the first incident all the way to the courthouse. They can be reached on their 24-hour hotline at 866-617-3224 or by visiting their website.