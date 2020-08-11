Helping kids in need with Operation Backpack

New York City, NY. (NEXSTAR)

Doug Wilson and Paige Davis are working hard to make sure kids in need there in their community are able to head back to school with the proper school supplies.

Here’s more about Operation Backpack:

Operation Backpack® is a community service of VOA-Greater New York with the goal of ensuring that every child living in a NYC homeless or domestic violence shelter has a top-quality backpack filled with grade-specific supplies in time for the first day of school. This way, students have the supplies they need not only do their work, but to enter the classroom on that all-important first day looking and feeling more like their classmates and less like a child in need.

Continue reading HERE.