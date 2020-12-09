Helping families make “Informed Decisions” when it comes to long term care

Oakwood, Ill. (WCIA)

Jane Huchel, R.N., Owner of Informed Decisions, shares how she can use her experience in the health industry to help families make informed decisions when it comes to long term care.

I have been involved with Long Term Care for 30+ years, 10+, inspecting the regulatory aspect of LTC facilities and then, consulting with the facilities.

When and why should we put Mom/Dad, family member in the LTC facility?

Where do we begin? Who should be involved?

Help bring families together to make that most difficult “informed decision.”

What might be involved in placement in a Long Term Care, Assisted Living, Dementia, or Home Health care

There are processes that have to be dealt with from the beginning through to the final informed decision.

There are not many who do what I do.

There are not many of us out there.

I have no personal or financial interest in any of the facilities.