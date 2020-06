As National Moving Month kicks off the busiest season for moving, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is an essential business and committed to helping Champaign residents with all their moving needs during these uncertain times. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has ramped up their safety and sanitation efforts in light of the current COVID-19 crisis and has been helping community members in need by providing donated moves throughout the pandemic.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States, the local franchise has donated over $5,000 worth of moves to Champaign community members who have been impacted. In addition, TWO MEN has adjusted their business procedures to safely serve the community. Aside from wearing gloves, movers are instructed to disinfect trucks after every move, carry hand sanitizer on them and have disinfecting wipes in all trucks to wipe down steering wheels and door handles.