Help design a mural for downtown Urbana

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Design a Mural for Downtown Urbana!

Help design a new mural that will be painted in downtown Urbana this summer!

Work with professional muralist Langston Allston to design a reading-themed mural. Later this summer, we will paint the mural on a building in downtown Urbana for everyone to enjoy. This is your chance to learn how to create a mural and design a piece of artwork that will decorate downtown Urbana for years to come!

Because the design will be created over multiple meetings, attendance at all meetings is required. Please register only if you are able to attend all of the meetings.

There are 12 open spaces for this program. If more people are interested than there are spaces, the spaces will be assigned at random and the rest of those interested will be wait listed. Participants will be notified by April 30 if they have received a spot.

If you are not able to take part in the design phase, you can still participate in painting the mural later this summer! Sign-up for painting will open mid-summer.

Langston Allston has been creating public art and showing work nationally since 2017. His portfolio includes a residency with the National Public Housing Museum in Chicago, a duo show with Demond Melancon at MOCADA in Brooklyn, and a multimedia collaboration with poet Kevin Coval on his book Everything Must Go. Langston’s work is rooted in observation and storytelling, and his mural work comes from a process of collaboration, reflection, and working closely with peers, community members, and culture bearers.

Paid for in part by the City of Urbana Arts and Culture Grant and The Urbana Free Library Foundation.