Help control the pet population, tips with Effingham County Animal Shelter & Control

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Effingham County Animal Shelter & Control shares tips on the importance of spaying/neutering your pets.

The importance of taking care of your animals; shelter, food/water, vet care.





We help people with knowledge on how to better care for their pets, the importance of spaying/neutering your animals, and how to help the pet population. There is an abundance of kittens this time of the year. We cannot stress enough the importance of spaying/neutering your cats. Even the barn cats as many of them end up unwanted in shelters. After the kittens are all adopted many times the adult cats are left behind with no homes.

Effingham County Animal Shelter & Control

Business/Organization Phone

217-347-5695

Business/Organization Address

701 E Eiche Ave

Effingham, IL 62401