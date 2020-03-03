“Hello Spring – Dinner Theater” coming to Allerton

Monticello, Ill (WCIA)

Allerton Park and the Lyric Theatre at Illinois are collaborating for a fun event coming up on March 6-7.

Here’s more from Allerton:

Lyric Theatre at Illinois presents “Hello Spring!”, a cozy evening of selections that honor winter’s passage as we make way for the awakening of spring. Songs ranging from Franz Schubert to Irving Berlin are perfectly paired with the historic ambiance of the Allerton Mansion, complete with a savory dinner.

$60/person; all sales are final.

Make a night of it! Enjoy a special discounted rate of $90 for all rooms! Call (217) 333-3287 for more information and to make a lodging reservation.

MENU:

Mixed Greens with Assorted Dressings

Lemon and Herb Grilled Chicken Breast

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

Wild Rice Pilaf

Roasted Root Vegetables

Sautéed Green Beans with Garlic

Rolls and Butter

Chocolate Mint Pie

Water, Iced Tea, Hot Tea, Coffee

