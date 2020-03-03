“Hello Spring – Dinner Theater” coming to Allerton

Monticello, Ill (WCIA)
Allerton Park and the Lyric Theatre at Illinois are collaborating for a fun event coming up on March 6-7.
Here’s more from Allerton:
“Hello Spring – Dinner Theater”
Lyric Theatre at Illinois presents “Hello Spring!”, a cozy evening of selections that honor winter’s passage as we make way for the awakening of spring. Songs ranging from Franz Schubert to Irving Berlin are perfectly paired with the historic ambiance of the Allerton Mansion, complete with a savory dinner.
$60/person; all sales are final.
Make a night of it! Enjoy a special discounted rate of $90 for all rooms! Call (217) 333-3287 for more information and to make a lodging reservation.
MENU:
Mixed Greens with Assorted Dressings
Lemon and Herb Grilled Chicken Breast
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Wild Rice Pilaf
Roasted Root Vegetables
Sautéed Green Beans with Garlic
Rolls and Butter
Chocolate Mint Pie
Water, Iced Tea, Hot Tea, Coffee