Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Heel To Toe has solidified its reputation as the go-to destination for premium footwear. Nestled in the heart of Urbana, Illinois, this family-owned business boasts an impressive collection of over 12,000 pairs of shoes, catering to a diverse range of needs and styles.

Whether you’re seeking the perfect fit for daily comfort or require specialized Medicare-approved diabetic shoes, Heel To Toe has you covered. Their extensive inventory includes women’s shoes ranging from size 4 to 13, with widths spanning 4A to 4E, as well as men’s shoes from size 7 to 16, covering widths from 2A to 6E. And if you thought big sizes were hard to come by, think again; Heel To Toe offers access to shoes up to size 20. Even the littlest feet are considered, with a wide selection of children’s shoes.

What sets Heel To Toe apart is its rich history. Founded in 1976 as a humble 800-square-foot store in Champaign, the store’s evolution is nothing short of remarkable. Today, they occupy a spacious 10,000-square-foot facility in downtown Urbana, boasting more than 20 brands of shoes and dedicated Birkenstock and New Balance concept stores.

But Heel To Toe is more than just a shoe store. With five certified/licensed pedorthists and a certified/licensed orthotist on staff, they offer expert biomechanical evaluations and customized fittings to help individuals dealing with foot problems related to conditions like diabetes, arthritis, and injury. They can also fabricate and fit orthotics and braces to address specific needs.

In addition to their vast shoe collection, Heel To Toe has a full-service shoe repair lab, ensuring your favorite footwear remains in top shape. And the recent addition of Innovative Bracing, led by Certified Orthotist Dan Kopolow, underscores their commitment to serving clinical patients with orthopedic bracing, foot care, and pedorthic services for those with special needs.

If you’re in search of top-quality shoes and exceptional service, make Heel To Toe your next destination. Experience the difference for yourself at Heel2Toe.net, and discover why they’re a trusted name in comfort and orthopedic footwear.