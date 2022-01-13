Heel to Toe in Urbana helping feet look (and feel) good

Heel to Toe in Urbana is more than just a shoe store. They are experts in proper foot care and pain relief. Most major insurances are accepted, and (in addition to shoes, sandals and socks) they offer:

  • prescription orthotics
  • bracing
  • diabetic foot care.
  • over the counter supports
  • shoe repair and modifications
  • a large selection of safety toe shoes and boots in men and women’s sizes and widths
  • elderly foot care

Now through the end of the month, don’t miss the Heel to Toe Clearance Sale!

Heel to Toe
106 W. Main St., Urbana, IL

https://www.heel2toe.net

