Heel to Toe in Urbana helping feet look (and feel) good

Heel to Toe in Urbana is more than just a shoe store. They are experts in proper foot care and pain relief. Most major insurances are accepted, and (in addition to shoes, sandals and socks) they offer:

prescription orthotics

bracing

diabetic foot care.

over the counter supports

shoe repair and modifications

a large selection of safety toe shoes and boots in men and women’s sizes and widths

elderly foot care

Heel to Toe

106 W. Main St., Urbana, IL

https://www.heel2toe.net