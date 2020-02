Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

There is a common heart condition that can make people feel fatigued, out of breath, and even in enough pain to go straight to the hospital. This condition is called atrial fibrillation, or AFib, and it changes a person’s quality of life for the worse if left untreated. There are solutions, though, and here to talk about that is electrophysiologist, Anuj Garg, of Carle’s Heart and Vascular Institute.