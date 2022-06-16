Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Marla Peavler loves pets and wants to give them the very best which is why she started Pura Vida Pets.

Here’s more from Marla:

Pura Vida means pure life in Spanish. I want to provide all natural treats for dogs and cats. I used recycled and repurposed materials to make the toys. My greatest joy since starting this small business in 2020 is hearing people tell me how much their pets love my products.

Places where people can find my products around town:

Industrial Donuts in Savoy

Harvest Market in Champaign

Pekara in Champaign

The Hive in Mahomet

Harvest Mercantile in Clinton

Martinelli’s in Bloomington

Markets I attend:

Champaign every Tuesday

Monticello the last Thursday of the month

Bloomington two Saturdays a month

Special events listed on my website such as Mumfest, Alto Vineyards, Pups N Pints

social media links

www.facebook/puravidapetscu.com

www.puravidapetscu.com

instagram@pura_vida_pets