Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Marla Peavler loves pets and wants to give them the very best which is why she started Pura Vida Pets.
Here’s more from Marla:
Pura Vida means pure life in Spanish. I want to provide all natural treats for dogs and cats. I used recycled and repurposed materials to make the toys. My greatest joy since starting this small business in 2020 is hearing people tell me how much their pets love my products.
Places where people can find my products around town:
Industrial Donuts in Savoy
Harvest Market in Champaign
Pekara in Champaign
The Hive in Mahomet
Harvest Mercantile in Clinton
Martinelli’s in Bloomington
Markets I attend:
Champaign every Tuesday
Monticello the last Thursday of the month
Bloomington two Saturdays a month
Special events listed on my website such as Mumfest, Alto Vineyards, Pups N Pints
social media links
www.facebook/puravidapetscu.com
www.puravidapetscu.com
instagram@pura_vida_pets