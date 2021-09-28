Healthy tailgate options, including Baked Jalapeno Poppers

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Sports fans are gearing up across the country to tackle tailgating. However many game day foods are not known for their nutritional value so much as their greasy indulgences. So this year a few healthy tailgating recipes are a lifesaver during football season. When faced with so much food every single weekend, maybe opt for smaller plates or evening skipping a few servings and make your own healthy options.

A few options to try:

Grilled veggie pizza Hummus bean dip and vegetables Black bean and corn quesadillas Veggie or fruit with grilled steak or chicken kbobs Baked jalapeno poppers

Baked Jalapeno Poppers

5-6 jalapenos, sliced in half and de-seeded

1/2 cup light cream cheese, softened

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

3-4 sliced scallions

½ tsp season salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Bacon flavor olive oil

Pepper jelly

Prepare the Jalapeño Poppers:

Wear gloves if you have some. Cut the jalapeños in half lengthwise. Using a small measuring spoon, carefully scoop out the seeds in the center of the jalapeno. Rub bacon flavor olive oil over peppers.

In a bowl, combine the cheeses, salt and pepper along with half of the sliced scallions. Mix until well combined.

Stuff each of the jalapeños with the cheese mixture. Continue until all of the jalapeños are stuff. Place them on a foil lined pan to bake in the oven at 400 degrees for about 15-20 minutes. Remove and let cool slightly and garnish with additional sliced scallions and serve with pepper jelly.

Sliced Right Nutrition Services is a comprehensive nutrition education service that provides nutrition counseling, healthy cooking demonstrations for groups and corporate wellness presentations. Registered dietitian and owner Kristina Adams Smith has over 20 years’ experience and specializes in educating clients on how to make healthy eating affordable and easy.