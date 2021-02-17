Healthy Orange Chicken with Lexi Finke

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lexi Finke, the face behind the Live Healthy with Lexi website, joins us virtually in our CI Kitchen to make a healthy version of orange chicken.

I’m extremely passionate about health and wellness as a whole. Here at Live Healthy with Lexi, I focus mostly on creating and sharing healthy recipes that still taste good! A lot of my recipes are based on classic comfort foods, but made healthier with clean & wholesome ingredients!

An interesting fact about what I do: I currently live in The Netherlands (my husband plays professional basketball here) so the recipes I create are made with what I can find here. It makes for a fun grocery shopping experience, and leads me to focus a lot on whole foods!

My goal is to create healthy recipes that are enjoyable to eat, while still supporting someone’s goals on their health journey. I get questions about what I cook with, how to cook certain things, and why I use certain products.

For example: I use coconut aminos in a lot of my cooking, specifically Asian-inspired dishes. It is a soy-free alternative to soy sauce with much less sodium. I get a lot of questions about what it is, how to use it, and what it tastes like!

There are so many areas in the health & wellness sector. I focus mostly on healthy recipe creation and cooking. My goal is for someone to come to my page and find be inspired by a healthy yet delicious meal to make for dinner. I strive to make my recipes easy, made with accessible ingredients, and most importantly TASTE GOOD 🙂

Healthy Orange Chicken

Ingredients:

-1 or 1.5 lbs of chicken breast, diced & trimmed

-3 tbsp of toasted sesame oil

-juice from 3 medium size oranges or about 3/4 cup of freshly squeezed orange juice

-zest from 1 medium size orange

-1/2 cup of coconut aminos

-3 tbsp of honey

-1 tsp of garlic powder

-1 tsp of ground ginger

-salt and pepper to taste

Other Ingredients:

-Butter Lettuce (or hearts of romaine) for wraps

-white rice or fried rice

Connect with Lexi on Instagram HERE.