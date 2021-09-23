Healthy, homemade pet treats with Pura Vida Pets

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Marla Peavler, owner of Pura Vida Pets LLC, shares her homemade dog treats and accessories.

My goal is to provide pets with healthy, homemade treat options. I use fresh vegetables, fruits and local honey to make my treats. I use recycled and repurposed materials to make the toys. I love working with other small businesses and supporting my community.

My customers know what they want and what their pets need. I have had requests for gluten free treats and now provide this option. Some of my cat toys have ribbons and feathers and some customers have said their cat prefers string and yarn instead so I’ve adjusted and made some without those materials. I used to make only one size treat but now have mini bites for smaller dogs. I have crunchier treats for pups and softer treats for older dogs who have sensitive teeth or lack of them. People really love the pupcakes for birthdays and special occasions.











All my treats are homemade and the ingredients are recognizable products most have in their own kitchens. I don’t use preservatives or food coloring. I am licensed and certified with the Dept of Agriculture. All of my products have been lab tested and approved. I also enjoy collaborating and working with other local businesses. I currently work with Industrial donuts providing doggie donuts in three flavors. I do pop ups with Maple Street Garden from Mahomet. I use their honey to make my pupcakes and donuts. I team up with Pour Brothers every month in the summer and Fall when they do Pups n Pints on the Patio. Each month they sponsor a non-profit organization in C-U for a fundraiser on a Sunday afternoon. I donate a gift basket and sell my products at the events.

Monticello markets on Thursdays from 3-6

Urbana Market at the Square Saturdays 7-12

Pop-Ups Fridays at Yo-Yo’s with Maple Street Garden

Pride fest Saturday, Sept 25th (gift basket raffle for both dog and cat baskets)

Updates on Facebook and Instagram on where I will be next.