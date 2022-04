Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Nutritionist Angelica Niemann is joining us in the ciKitchen with a recipe for healthy chocolate cake!

Healthy Chocolate Cake

Cake Ingredients:

2-3 ripe bananas

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup cocoa powder

Directions: preheat oven to 350 and bake for 10-12 minutes

Frosting Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup cocoa powder

Top with fresh berries