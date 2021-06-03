Health Alliance, Synergy host drive-thru event for seniors

Health Alliance and Synergy are excited to invite those 55 and better and their families to the third annual Roasted Run on Saturday, June 5th, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The run will be a curbside drive this year, taking place in the east parking lot of the Health Alliance building located at 3310 Fields South Drive in Champaign.

Live music will be played throughout the event as participants drive up to the community partner’s tables. There will also be a food truck on hand to offer a lunch option for those who would like to buy lunch at the event before continuing on with their day. This COVID-safe event is designed to benefit our local seniors and the people who love and care for them. But anyone wanting to learn more about some of the services available to our aging community members are welcome to attend.

Visit the Coffee Connections Roasted Run event page on Facebook…or email them for more information.

Health Alliance

1-877-634-3390

Health Alliance Connections

3301 Fields South Drive, #105

Champaign IL 61822