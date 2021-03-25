Hawaiian Chicken Sheet Pan Meal with Pineapple BBQ Sauce with Colleen Hatton

Decatur, IL (WCIA) People are bombarded with thousands of ads each day, the majority of which they block out. So at Main Place Real Estate, they believe it is important to meet people where they are and become a part of their experience...rather than try to interrupt them from what they were already doing.

Main Place has an in-house marketing professional, along with a full-time, dedicated team of seven. Brokers are able to focus on clients, negotiations, transactions while marketing stays focused on staying up to date with trends and ensuring the most exposure for clients’ properties.