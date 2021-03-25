Hawaiian Chicken Sheet Pan Meal with Pineapple BBQ Sauce with Colleen Hatton

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Hawaiian Chicken Sheet Pan Meal with Pineapple BBQ Sauce
- 1.5 lbs chicken breast or boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into cubes
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 orange bell pepper
- 1/2 red onion cut into chunks
- 1 cup pineapple chunks
- 1/2 cup Pineapple BBQ Sauce
- 1 tbs avocado or grapeseed oil
- 1/4 tsp salt
- Juice of 1 lime
- Cilantro and white sesame seeds for garnish
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and prepare a baking sheet by lining with parchment paper and spray with pan spray.
- Season chicken breast with salt, pepper and avocado oil and add to a mixing bowl
- Next add diced bell peppers, red onion and Hawaiian BBQ sauce to chicken. Use your hands to coat thoroughly
- Bake in the oven for 20 minutes then remove sheet pan and add pineapple chunks before returning to oven for 15-20 more minutes or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
- Remove sheet pan from oven and squeeze lime juice over sheet pan. Add cilantro and sesame seeds to garnish.
- Serve over rice with additional Pineapple BBQ if desired.
Pineapple BBQ Sauce
- 1 C Pineapple Juice
- 4T Soy Sauce
- 4 T Tomato Paste
- 2 T Cornstarch
- 1 T Molasses
- 2 T Honey
- 1 T Sesame Oil
- 1t Worcheshire
- 1t Ground Ginger
- 1t Garlic Powder
- 1 C Fresh Pineapple (Pureed in Food Processor) or 1 C Crushed Pineapple
Whisk all ingredients in a saucepan (off of the heat) until all of the cornstarch lumps have been whisked out. Then put the saucepan on Medium-High heat and whisk until it boils. Reduce the heat and let simmer until thick.