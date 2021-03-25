Hawaiian Chicken Sheet Pan Meal with Pineapple BBQ Sauce with Colleen Hatton

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Hawaiian Chicken Sheet Pan Meal with Pineapple BBQ Sauce

  • 1.5 lbs chicken breast or boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into cubes
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 orange bell pepper
  • 1/2 red onion cut into chunks
  • 1 cup pineapple chunks
  • 1/2 cup Pineapple BBQ Sauce
  • 1 tbs avocado or grapeseed oil
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Cilantro and white sesame seeds for garnish
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and prepare a baking sheet by lining with parchment paper and spray with pan spray.
  2. Season chicken breast with salt, pepper and avocado oil and add to a mixing bowl
  3. Next add diced bell peppers, red onion and Hawaiian BBQ sauce to chicken. Use your hands to coat thoroughly
  4. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes then remove sheet pan and add pineapple chunks before returning to oven for 15-20 more minutes or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
  5. Remove sheet pan from oven and squeeze lime juice over sheet pan. Add cilantro and sesame seeds to garnish.
  6. Serve over rice with additional Pineapple BBQ if desired.

Pineapple BBQ Sauce

  • 1 C Pineapple Juice
  • 4T Soy Sauce
  • 4 T Tomato Paste
  • 2 T Cornstarch
  • 1 T Molasses
  • 2 T Honey
  • 1 T Sesame Oil
  • 1t Worcheshire
  • 1t Ground Ginger
  • 1t Garlic Powder
  • 1 C Fresh Pineapple (Pureed in Food Processor) or 1 C Crushed Pineapple

Whisk all ingredients in a saucepan (off of the heat) until all of the cornstarch lumps have been whisked out.  Then put the saucepan on Medium-High heat and whisk until it boils.  Reduce the heat and let simmer until thick.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon