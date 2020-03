Getting creative for date night can be difficult in general. But when you add “social distancing” and “sheltering in place” to the mix, it can seem nearly impossible. But movie critics Chuck and Pam have several suggestions that just might help you out:

Chuck’s picks: “Game Night” and “Kate and Leopold”

Pam’s picks: “Yesterday” and “Long Shot”

For more from Chuck and Pam, check out their Facebook page.