Hats Off to the Mahomet Area Youth Club

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Mahomet Area Youth Club programs and services are a vital organization for the community.

Youth development and the importance of creating opportunities for relationship building, recreation, social and life skill development and service to others.

Most people don’t think Mahomet has families in need, but nearly 25% of families qualify for free or reduced lunches and are in need of additional help and supports.

We provide out of school and after school programs for kids ages 6-18. We also support programming in partnership with the school district for scholarships to the after school programs and a work study program.

Our Jr. High after school program is completely free to students and families because we want them to have a safe and fun place to go after school. The hours after school are the peak times for teenagers to begin having risky behaviors and making poor choices, we hope to minimize this for the kids we serve. Our out of school programming includes day camps over summer, spring and winter breaks for kids of all ages at low or no cost for families who qualify. This addresses a need for parents who must work during the school breaks, but cannot afford other options which are mostly located in other communities and much higher costs.

There aren’t any other organizations like ours in Mahomet, but there are some in the CU area and the big difference is the cost. We are a very inexpensive service for families.

Hats Off to MAYC!

We have an annual auction coming up Saturday February 22nd: Hats Off to MAYC!

It will be at the iHotel, doors open at 5:30. There will be 10 live auction items and nearly 50 silent auction items. Every ticket purchased is entered to win 7 days of accommodations to anywhere in the world! There is also a raffle with a cash prize. All proceeds go to directly support programs at MAYC.

Mahomet Area Youth Club

2175866323

700 W. Main St.