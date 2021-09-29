Harvest to Home returns to Arthur

Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

Harvest to Home returns to expanded activities and demonstrations at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The 2021 event will feature activities surrounding corn and different types of corn such as Broom, Dent, Flint, and Popcorn. This year, you will see sawmilling powered by gas and steam power, plus a buzz saw. Field demonstrations will feature horse and tractor plowing, corn stalk chopping and disking and preparing the field for the planting of wheat. There will be displays of antique farm machinery, tractors, early “hit and miss” gasoline engines, and miniature steam powered displays. Visitors will see blacksmithing demonstrations, horse shoeing, equipment powered by horse treadmills, broom and rope making. There will be buggy rides and a “train” will transport show goers around the grounds along with a variety of children’s activities. Lastly, there we have food venders serving up delicious food for everyone.

Friday, October 8, 2021 9:00 AM -8pm

Saturday, October 9, 2021 9:00am 3:00 PM

Illinois Amish Heritage Center

Info@illinoisamish.org

284 East Illinois 133 Arthur, Illinois 61911