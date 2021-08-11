Harvest of Hope concert presented by WBGL and Rural King

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jeff Scott, station manager at WBGL, shares details on the upcoming Harvest of Hope concert and the unique approach they are doing tickets for the event.

We all need more HOPE in our lives, right? This summer, you are invited to attend a concert with a purpose and share hope in the process.

WBGL and Rural King present the first annual Harvest of Hope family concert. Come join us at Peterson Park in Mattoon on Sunday, August 22nd at 5pm for an evening full of music with artists Zach Williams, Josh Wilson, Andrew Ripp, and Anne Wilson.

When you purchase a $20 ticket (kids 4 and under are free), Rural King will donate every dollar to a church, Christian school, or Christian organization in the community, and YOU get to pick who! After your purchase, you take your receipt number and go to Rural King’s Church Week website and pick the organization you’d like to donate to.

You can even Pay it Forward and purchase tickets to be set aside in a “bank” so that other families can attend! If you don’t have the ability to pay $20 per person, please reach out to our ticketing office to find out how to receive available free tickets.

It’s a win-win! You get to come together with family and friends and hear some great live music, and when you do, you are helping community organizations!

Buy tickets here: https://bit.ly/36j0729