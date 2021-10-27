Harvest Market’s healthy, homemade tomato soup for two

It’s definitely soup season, and today Registered Dietician Emily Dupuis from Harvest Market teaches us how to make a simple tomato soup…for two. And without very much salt! She says that soup doesn’t have to take long, doesn’t have to be complicated and once you make homemade, you’ll never want the canned stuff again.

RECIPE:

• 1/4 of an onion

• 1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1/2 tsp salt

• 1/4 tsp pepper

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

• 1/2 cup crushed tomatoes

• 1 cup vegetable stock (or 1 tsp Bouillion paste + 8oz water, mixed)

