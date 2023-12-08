Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

As the holiday season unfolds, No Strings Attached A Cappella UIUC is spreading joy through the gift of song. They are out to spread cheer in local hospitals by volunteering their musical talents to uplift spirits and create memories for patients and hospital staff.

No Strings Attached A Cappella UIUC recently took center stage as they hosted UIUC’s acapella festival, Acatoberfest. The event showcased not only their musical prowess but also their commitment to making a vibrant musical community at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Looking ahead, the ensemble is gearing up for the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) Tournament scheduled for February 24th, 2024. Their dedication to musical excellence and competitive spirit will undoubtedly make them a formidable presence in this prestigious competition.