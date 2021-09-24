Harden Bison Ranch to host open house

Fairmount, Ill. (WCIA)

Harden Bison Ranch is a family-owned and operated ranch that started in 2012. Located in Central IL, our herd now has over 20 bison that we want people to know about! Our goal is to raise bison the way it is supposed to be done. Giving the animals the grass, clover, and land they are meant to have and watch them grow naturally.









So why bison? Bison meat is leaner than beef and, like all meat, it is rich in protein, iron, zinc, vitamin B12, and other nutrients. Bison meat is also promoted as a good source of omega-3 fats. Grass-fed cuts have more of these heart-healthy fats than conventional beef. We have several varieties and cuts of meat available on our website as you can also find us at the Urbana & Oakwood Farmer’s Markets.

We are having an Open House on Saturday, October 2nd that will have hayrides, games, and bison meat for sale. Consider this your kick-off to fall and bring the whole family! Parking is free & plentiful. Hope to see you there!

Harden Bison Ranch

13985 N 680 E

Fairmount Il 61841