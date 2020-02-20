Hank & Meek looking for their Furever Family

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

April Faulkner, Humane Educator and Humane Investigator with the Champaign County Humane Society, joins us from the City Center with two furry friends looking for their Furever Families.

Our missions is “To instill respect, kindness, and compassion for animals as community values.” Through programs like Low-Cost Spay and Neuter, dog training, educational programs, community outreach and many more, we hope to always be a resource for people in the community.

We are participating in the Illinois Marathon which is at the end of April. You can be a part of our running team and help to support homeless animals in your community.

The constant need for fosters and volunteers, especially with kitten season approaching.

The Champaign County Humane Society is a Charity Running Partner for the Illinois Marathon.

Our annual dog walk fundraiser, the Mutt Strut, is set for Sunday May 17th from 4-7pm at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana.

The importance of Heartworm preventative for your dogs. (To go with the heart healthy theme.)

Hank

“Hank is a rabbit available for adoption here at CCHS! He came to us after his owner originally purchased him from a local pet store with some of his friends and they were no longer able to care for him. He is friendly, and energetic, so much so that he can be hard to handle at times! He gets along with other rabbits as well as children and adults. His favorite menu item is a healthy handful of Timothy Hay with a side order of carrots. He enjoys long hops around the house and warm snuggles. Hank can be a great addition to your home, come check him out!”

Meek

“Meek is a sweet 11-month-old terrier put bull mix available for adoption here at CCHS! Meek was relinquished because he had a problem with mites and his fur was falling out. Now that he is being treated, his skin is starting to clear up and fur is growing back. It will take time for Meek to fully heal but he has so much love to give right now! This sweet boy loves cuddles and scratches for days and has won the heart of many staff members here at CCHS. If this love bug sounds like the dog you have been looking to add to your family, come in and meet the marvelous Meek today!”

Champaign County Humane Society

217-344-7297

1911 E Main Street Urbana IL 61802