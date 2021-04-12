Handmade hairbows and clips by Rose and Resilience

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Rose and Resilience creator, Alexa Colella, joins us with how she started a hair bow and clip business to help raise money for the medical care of her daughter with LGMD2C.











We make handmade hair bows and hair clips that are imaginative and creative. Things you can’t find other places.

We are really invested in constantly pushing the envelope, creatively, to bring something new. We also strive to be an inclusive community that supports and welcomes all kids.

We also donate to the Kurt and Peter foundation, which raises money for research.

The small shop community is pretty neat. There is more of an abundance and community feeling over competition. We all have our own takes on things but it’s not a competitive atmosphere like other sectors.

We have a rainbow launch coming up in May! And there are a bunch of clips in stock.