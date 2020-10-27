Handcrafted furniture from Das Holz Haus designed to last generations

Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)

Cassie Yoder, owner of Prairie Commons Business Collective, shows us around Das Holz Haus in the heart of Amish Country.

•We are getting ready to gear up for the holidays. And now that we have spent so much time at home we are able to see exactly what it is that we are going to need in order to have family or friends come over.

• Das Holz Haus has a beautiful selection of dining room tables, hutches and armoires.

• Out on the plains of Illinois, it’s the birthplace of original masterpieces, handcrafted furniture and cabinets.

•The Das Holz Haus facility has expanded over the years, but some things we don’t want to change.

People come and purchase furniture and kitchen remodels and cabinetry from them because of the white glove service. When you buy something from a big box store, you put it together yourself and then the quality is diminished