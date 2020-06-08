Breaking News
Police search for missing man

Hand lettering with What is Lovely artist, Jaclyn Roberts

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jaclyn Roberts, the artist behind the letters in the What is Lovely etsy shop, joins us with a look at her unique style of hand lettering.

Here’s more from Jaclyn:

Hand lettering is my specialty and I have been doing it since before it really even had such a title. I have been practicing different hand writing styles since 3rd grade when I first fell in love with cursive and the art of lettering. I use it to create menus; chalkboards; different signage for weddings and in my art such as card making and painting. Lately I have really enjoyed using it to help me memorize and share scripture in a new style of Bible journaling.

I love helping people realize that they do, in fact have good handwriting even if it doesn’t look like everything they see on Pinterest. Everyone has their own style and I love when people can find the relaxation and therapy that comes with letting go and just creating. Lettering has a way of doing this even in people who don’t consider themselves artists. I have taught several workshops on creative hand lettering and I always see people walk away knowing something new or just feeling more confident in their ability to create.

I have my own font style that I’ve created and use in a variety of projects. It is my own take on modern calligraphy and can be super whimsical and fun or a bit more sophisticated and classic. I am very adaptable in helping people achieve their vision on custom projects.

I just launched a new line of handmade stickers in my Etsy shop that people can use for planners, snail mail and more. I am also releasing some new notecards with my new creative journaling style such as Bible scriptures; book quotes and personalized sentiments.

What is Lovely

http://www.etsy.com/shop/whatislovely

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon