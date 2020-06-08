Hand lettering with What is Lovely artist, Jaclyn Roberts

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jaclyn Roberts, the artist behind the letters in the What is Lovely etsy shop, joins us with a look at her unique style of hand lettering.

Here’s more from Jaclyn:

Hand lettering is my specialty and I have been doing it since before it really even had such a title. I have been practicing different hand writing styles since 3rd grade when I first fell in love with cursive and the art of lettering. I use it to create menus; chalkboards; different signage for weddings and in my art such as card making and painting. Lately I have really enjoyed using it to help me memorize and share scripture in a new style of Bible journaling.









I love helping people realize that they do, in fact have good handwriting even if it doesn’t look like everything they see on Pinterest. Everyone has their own style and I love when people can find the relaxation and therapy that comes with letting go and just creating. Lettering has a way of doing this even in people who don’t consider themselves artists. I have taught several workshops on creative hand lettering and I always see people walk away knowing something new or just feeling more confident in their ability to create.





I have my own font style that I’ve created and use in a variety of projects. It is my own take on modern calligraphy and can be super whimsical and fun or a bit more sophisticated and classic. I am very adaptable in helping people achieve their vision on custom projects.

I just launched a new line of handmade stickers in my Etsy shop that people can use for planners, snail mail and more. I am also releasing some new notecards with my new creative journaling style such as Bible scriptures; book quotes and personalized sentiments.







What is Lovely

http://www.etsy.com/shop/whatislovely



