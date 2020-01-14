Hamburger Vegetable Soup and Fried Apples

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Hamburger Vegetable Soup

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef (chuck or lean – can also use ground chicken or ground turkey) browned and drained (Can also use leftover beef roast or pork roast or lamb)

1 small onion diced

1 tsp minced garlic or granulate garlic

1 14 oz can diced tomatoes (diced petite, crushed, Italian, chili ready or Rotel) with juice

1 14 oz can tomato sauce (can use enchilada sauce)

2 14 oz cans beef broth (or can use beef paste and add your own water)

1 tsp season salt

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp each oregano- basil – chives

1 bay leaf

Pepper to taste

Whatever you have in the frig or pantry or freezer as far as veggies…. 1 can of this and one can of that… Drained ***…… or bag or fresh or frozen

Peas, carrots, corn, celery, beans – black, pinto, black eyed peas, kidney red, lima, butter, etc. potatoes, green beans – cut, French, Italian, cabbage, rice, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, mixed veggies , red/yellow/orange or green peppers- fresh, canned, frozen. Adjust tomato sauce and/or beef broth accordingly to your amount of veggies. Might need to add some water…..

*** Can add the liquid and juices from the cans of vegetables but note this liquid is higher in sodium. Do not add season salt if you do and note that your soup is not heart healthy with this much sodium.

Directions

Cook ground protein until no longer pink or raw and drain.

Add onion, garlic, tomatoes and sauté for 5 mins.

Add all your veggies and simmer for 15-20-30 minutes or until harder veggies (potatoes, carrots, celery, peppers) are tender. Serve

Can be frozen in air tight containers when cooled properly. Remember your family and neighbors would love you to share with them too.

Fried Sweet Apples

4-6 cups Peeled sliced or cubed apples

4 tsp or half of stick of butter… not margarine

¼-½ cup of brown sugar

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Preferably in a cast iron skillet, but can be done in a sauce pan.

Melt butter. Add brown sugar and cinnamon. Stir until melted.

Add apples. Stir until coated with butter and sugar. Saute apples until tender.

If they get too thick or too dry, add a little bit of water. Cover until correct amount of tenderness or doneness is achieved. Remember to stir and check if you need to add water.

Food Trivia

Which state is the birthplace of the Cheeseburger? Colorado Which soft drink was originated in North Carolina? 1898 Pepsi-Cola What is the state vegetable of Oklahoma? Watermelon In 1930, which food made its debut in Pennsylvania? Philly Cheese Steak Name the most ordered food in America? Fried Chicken In which American state was Coca-Cola first sold? 1886 Georgia Name the first food consumed on the moon in the Apollo 11 moon mission? Turkey Ice Cream capital of the world? Iowa Popcorn capital of America? ` Indiana Red Vines is a popular brand of what type of candy? Red Licorice

FYI sold at Beverly Theatre Name the first soda pop manufactured in America? 1866 Vernor’s Ginger Ale Which European country is credited for the invention of hot dogs?

Germany What stew originated in Louisiana? Gumbo State dish of Texas? Chili con carne If you put a rotten egg in a bowl of water, what will it do? Float What is the first and oldest brand of Root Beer? 1840 Triple XXX and 1875 Hires claiming the title of oldest and sassafras root and Barq’s #3 1898 went to the sarsaparilla 1919 in California came A&W brand and also IBC Root Beer Where did the potato originate from? Europe Where did the sweet potato originate? Polynesia and then Central and South America Which came first… the chicken or the egg… Siri states- If it is race, the chicken unless it is downhill,…. LOL But neither… History claims that two different type birds .. “A” hen bird and “B” male rooster created fertilized eggs and hence “C” bird hatched being “the chicken bird” Oldest root food – Carrots Wild carrots 5000 years ago white/ ivory in color Europe, Asia and Africa cousins to parsnips.. Central Asia 900 CE were purple/ yellow In the 10th Century in Persia , Asia Minor , Seeds were used for medicine Oldest candy – Conversational Hearts 1902 and NECCO Wafers 1907 originally named Peerless Wafers.. FYI Same recipe Who knew?

Pepsi

Named after inventor Caleb Bradnam Brad’s Drink 1893

Renamed Aug 28, 1898 to Pepsi

1902 formed the Pepsi Co.

Coca-Cola

1886

Sold for 5 cents a glasss and they serve 9 glasses a day

Today they are serving 1.9 billion servings a day

Dr Pepper

No period after the Dr

Waco Texas 1885

Oldest major brand of soft drink

(this was drink of choice before I gave up pop 11 years ago)

Vernor’s Ginger Ale

1866

First and Oldest Ginger Ale

Blue Sky, Boylan’s, Canada Dry, Seagram’s and Schweppe’s lead the list in taste over Vernor’s

Root Beer

1840 Triple XXX Brand

Hires 1875 Made from Sassafras Root

Barq’s 1898 made from Sarsaparilla Root

A&W 1919 California

IBC Root Beer

Stewarts

Each Root Beer has its own unique flavor and kick