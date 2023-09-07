Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready for a tail-wagging good time as Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County brings back its much-loved annual event, “Raise the Woof!” On Saturday, September 9th, from 9 am to 3 pm, the Habitat ReStore at 1914 Glenn Park Drive in Champaign, IL, will transform into a pet lover’s paradise.

In its fifth year, “Raise the Woof!” is all about community spirit and creativity. This year’s theme, “Under One Woof,” celebrates Habitat for Humanity’s recent relocation, bringing the Habitat office, home construction department, and the Habitat ReStore under one roof.

The main attraction of the day is the pet house building competition. Eighteen teams, made up of local organizations and businesses, will come together to construct their ultimate pet house. The goal? To take home the coveted “Ulti-Mutt” trophy and of course, the ultimate bragging rights.

But “Raise the Woof!” isn’t just about competition. It’s a day for the whole family to enjoy. The event will feature a special birdhouse/feeder building activity open to the community for a $20 donation to Habitat. So, if you’re a bird lover, don’t miss your chance to create a cozy home for our feathered friends.

The Habitat ReStore will also open an hour earlier on September 9th, so you can shop for some great finds while enjoying the festivities.

And for the foodies out there, the ever-popular Dave’s Dogs food truck will be on-site, serving up delicious bites throughout the event.

So, mark your calendars for Saturday, September 9th, and join Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County for a day filled with furry friends, creative pet houses, delicious food, and community spirit.

For more information about “Raise the Woof!” and how you can get involved, visit cuhabitat.org/events/raise-the-woof/.