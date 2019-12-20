H.A.R.T. – Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team

Hoopeston, Ill. (WCIA)

Brad Swanson, volunteer with H.A.R.T., joins us in today’s Furever Family to introduce us to Deacon who’s looking for his forever home.

Here’s more about the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team:

HART provides an open-door shelter as a no kill safe environment for lost, unwanted, abused, sick and injured animals. HART ensures that those animals receive love and medically necessary care to enjoy quality of life and to find FURever homes by way of adoption!

We are strictly a NO KILL shelter and do not turn away any pets in need.

We are in the midst of a MAJOR fundraiser that will allow us to significantly upgrade our facility. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise a total of $60,000, allowing us to build an addition onto the facility for the dogs in our care. We have been approached by a VERY generous donor who has offered to match the first $30,000 in donations we receive by the end of December! We have raised about $12,000 so far, so we need your help!

Anyone interested in helping can visit our website – HARTShelter.org