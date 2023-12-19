CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What a joy it is to have Guest Chef Uzo back in the CI Kitchen sharing a traditional dish from her home country in West Africa.
Sweet peppered Goat meat
Ingredients:
Goat meat, cut into bite-sized pieces
2 onions, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon ginger, grated
2 teaspoons ground cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Sweet peppers(Red, yellow, orange)
Salt to taste
2 tablespoons soy sauce
Instructions:
- Marinate the goat meat with minced garlic, grated ginger, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, black pepper, and salt(or any spices of your choice)
- Let it sit for at least 30 minutes.
- Heat vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Add chopped onions, peppers and sauté until golden brown.
- Add the marinated goat meat to the pan and cook until browned on all sides.
- Pour in soy sauce, stirring to coat the meat evenly.
- Now slowly cook until the meat is tender(which depends on the meat)
- Add additional sweet peppers
- Adjust seasoning to taste
- Serve hot and enjoy with rice, plantains yam etc.