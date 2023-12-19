CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What a joy it is to have Guest Chef Uzo back in the CI Kitchen sharing a traditional dish from her home country in West Africa.

Sweet peppered Goat meat

Ingredients:

Goat meat, cut into bite-sized pieces
2 onions, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon ginger, grated
2 teaspoons ground cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Sweet peppers(Red, yellow, orange)
Salt to taste
2 tablespoons soy sauce

Instructions:

  • Marinate the goat meat with minced garlic, grated ginger, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, black pepper, and salt(or any spices of your choice)
  • Let it sit for at least 30 minutes.
  • Heat vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Add chopped onions, peppers and sauté until golden brown.
  • Add the marinated goat meat to the pan and cook until browned on all sides.
  • Pour in soy sauce, stirring to coat the meat evenly.
  • Now slowly cook until the meat is tender(which depends on the meat)
  • Add additional sweet peppers
  • Adjust seasoning to taste
  • Serve hot and enjoy with rice, plantains yam etc.